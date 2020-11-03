Brandon Cronenberg's Possessor makes move to late-November VOD release

Following news last weekend that all non-essential businesses would have to stop operations during the November lockdown, Signature Entertainment have announced that Brandon Cronenburg's Possessor will now be moving to a PVOD release in the UK on November 27.

In the first of what is likely to be many similar alterations to cinema schedules over the next few months, the highly-rated sci-fi horror keeps the original release date but with cinemas closed until at least December 2, Signature have made the early move over to what they are labelling a "premium Home Premiere release on digital platforms". This brings forward the digital release by 4 months, with the date first set at March 12, 2021.

Cronenberg's sci-fi is about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos, played by Andrea Riseborough. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to kill her. Cronenberg also wrote the script, with Christopher Abbott, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh starring in support of Riseborough.

We reviewed Possessor at the London Film Festival last month, with writer Maria Lattila calling it an "....utterly compelling and delightfully twisted sci-fi horror about a woman and a man battling it out to rule a single body. It constantly questions what it means to be human and if we are to be scared of ourselves. Love it or hate it, this is a film that will have you thinking about it for weeks to come."

With exhibitors and distributors left scrambling after the government's weekend announcement, no news has been released related to any other titles due to arrive in November. There are rumours that the Colin Firth drama Supernova will move to a January slot, with other titles of note including StudioCanal's Another Round, Universal's Freaky, Sony's The Last Shift and The Kid Detective and Netflix's Mank yet to reveal their new plans - although Fincher's Citizen Kane-based drama is likely to focus on its digital release now instead. It is likely many are holding fire until a vote on the lockdown proposals takes place in parliament on Wednesday.