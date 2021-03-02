Borderlands has found its Tiny Tina in Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt will be most recognisable as the young Gamora in Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. She played the younger version of Zoe Saldana's character in flashbacks in that film and has now been cast as Tiny Tina in the upcoming Borderlands adaptation.

The casting was announced by the Borderlands developer CEO, Randy Pitchford on social media yesterday. The film remains in pre-production with Eli Roth set to direct. Ariana Greenblatt will be joining an impressive cast that features Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Hart.

Borderlands is a popular game series developed by Gearbox for PC and modern consoles. It features distinctive cell-shaded graphics that make it feel like an interactive comic - we're hoping this distinctive edge comes across the film and it isn't just another nondescript sci-fi adventure.

Source: PCGamesN