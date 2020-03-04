Bond producers confirm No Time To Die will be delayed until November

Yesterday it was reported that James Bond fan site MI6-HQ.com wrote an open letter to EON, MGM, and Universal requesting that the release of No Time To Die be delayed, and a short while ago MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, confirmed the film will now be release in November of this year.

The new release dates have been set for November 12 in the UK and November 25 in the US, with worldwide dates to follow.

In the letter published yesterday it said: “With the Coronavirus reaching pandemic status, it is time to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events.”

A growing number of large festivals and exhibitions have already been cancelled (the London Book Fair announced its cancellation today) and Italy’s government is set to close cinemas and theatres and ban public events across the whole country, along with schools and universities.

Of course, the move to delay No Time To Die could still turn out to be the first of many if the Coronavirus continues to move around the world at its current rate. We expect to see a number of changes to the release calendar for at least the next few months, but with growing uncertainty about how far and wide the Covid-19 virus will spread, we could see a number of delays announced within the coming weeks.