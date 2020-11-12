Bombay Rose trailer: A beautiful hand-painted Indian animation coming soon to Netflix

Based on writer-director Gitanjali Rao’s animated short, TrueLoveStory which played at Cannes Critics’ Week selection back in 2014 (and featuring the same characters) Bombay Rose is the first Indian animation to find a home at Netflix. Rao's debut first played at Venice last year and made its way across to the UK for the London Film Festival, with the streaming giant acquiring the rights in July of this year. Watch the Bombay Rose trailer above.

Bombay Rose is a beautiful hand-painted animation created by award winning animator Gitanjali Rao. A romance set on the streets of Bombay we witness Kamala and Salim's quest for love in this chaotic and beautiful city.

Rao writes and directs, with the voice cast starring Cyli Khare, Amit Deondi, Anurag Kashyap, Makrand Deshpande, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma and Amardeep Jha.

Bombay Rose can be seen on Netflix from December 4.