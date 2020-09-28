Body of Water trailer: A family struggle to deal with the impact of an eating disorder

Often films about eating disorders tend to focus on teenage girls and their battles with self-image and confidence. UK drama Body of Water takes a different approach, centring a mother returning home after recent treatment for chronic anorexia and the difficulties it causes with her mother and daughter. Body of Water will be getting a cinema and digital release in a couple of week's time and you can watch the trailer above.

Having just completed another round of treatment for chronic anorexia, acclaimed war photographer Stephanie is working hard to reconnect with her family. Her mother Susan is supportive but preoccupied by her forthcoming wedding to Annette. Meanwhile Stephanie's teenage daughter, competitive swimmer Pearl, is angry and full of resentment, refusing to give her mother a second chance. Stephanie will need all her strength to keep her head above water.

Lucy Brydon writes and directs a cast starring Sian Brooke, Amanda Burton, Kazia Pelk and Fabienne Piolini-Castle.

Body of Water arrives in UK cinemas and on digital platforms from October 16.