Body Cam trailer: Mary J. Blige is a cop up against unexplained forces
Having sold over 75 million albums and won 9 Grammy awards, soul legend Mary J. Blige has pretty much there and done it in the music industry. She has spread her wings into acting more recently, picking up Golden Globe and Academy nominations for her role as Florence Jackson in Mudbound. Body Cam takes her into supernatural-thriller territory as a cop who witnesses the first unexplained death of her colleague. It arrives on VOD next week and you can watch the trailer above.
When a routine traffic stop results in the unexplained, grisly death of her colleague, a cop realizes footage of the incident will play for her eyes only. As the attacks mount, she races to understand the supernatural force behind them.
Malik Vitthal directs a cast also featuring Nat Wolff, David Zayas and Anika Noni Rose.
Body Cam arrives in VOD from May 19.
Body Cam (2020)
Dir: Malik Vitthal | Cast: Anika Noni Rose, David Zayas, Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff