Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets trailer: A boozy night with the locals in this acclaimed documentary

Curzon recently purchased the rights for acclaimed documentary Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, which is set in the confine of a Las Vegas dive bar as a collection of local characters converge for one last night together before it closes for good. It played at Sundance earlier in the year and won a lot of critical praise and could be a good tonic for those who miss being in a pub and bar with friends enjoying a drink or two. Watch the trailer for Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets above.

Bill and Turner Ross' Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is an intoxicating blend of documentary and fiction which provides an alcohol-soaked portrait of a dive bar's final hours. In the shadows of the bright lights of Las Vegas, it's the last call for a beloved dive bar known as the Roaring 20s. Throughout the bar's final evening, a rogues gallery of barflies and lushes from across the generations reminisce, argue and make-up, finding hard-won truths at the bottom of a bottle. It's a document of real people, in an unreal situation, facing an uncertain future.

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets will be available on Curzon Home Cinemas from Christmas Eve and in cinemas from New Year's Day.