Blithe Spirit - starring Judi Dench, Dan Stevens and Isla Fisher - to be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema in January

Sky today announced the acquisition of Blithe Spirit from STUDIOCANAL UK. The film will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema on January 15 across the UK and Ireland.

The film is based on the play by Noël Coward, and stars Judi Dench alongside Dan Stevens, Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher. Edward Hall directs.

Sarah Wright, Director of Sky Cinema and Acquisitions at Sky UK & Ireland, commented: “2021 is going to be a big year for original film at Sky and what better way to kick it off than with Blithe Spirit? Based on the Noël Coward production, this sparkling comedy is full of fun, frolics and an all-star cast. A great way to banish the January blues!”

Blithe Spirit is a reimagining of Noël Coward’s classic comedy, with best-selling crime novelist Charles struggling with catastrophic writer’s block and a stressful deadline for his first screenplay. His picture-perfect second wife Ruthis doing her best to keep him focussed in the hope of fulfilling her dream of heading to Hollywood. Charles’ desperate search for inspiration leads him to invite Madame Arcati , a medium recently exposed as a fraud, to perform a séance in their home. They all get more than they bargained for when Arcati accidentally summons the spirit of his deceased first wife: the fiery and jealous Elvira who embarks on a mission to kill Charles so she can spend eternity with him which leads to an increasingly comical and deadly love triangle.

Blithe Spirit, a Sky Original will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema from January 15. The film will also be available on streaming service NOW TV via the Sky Cinema Pass.