Black Widow release delayed by Disney

In news that was probably more inevitable than not, Disney have just announced that the original release date slated for Black Widow will not be met by the studio.

The Scarlett Johansson-led film was set to be released on May 1, and the growing threat caused by the Covid-19 pandemic saw the studio also postpone the release of Mulan last week. In addition, 20th Century Studio's Antlers and The New Mutants have been put on hold over the past few days. In it's latest update Disney confirmed that Joe Wright's The Woman in the Window will be shifted to a new date yet to be confirmed.

As events have developed we have seen multiple cinemas closed their shutters as stricter measures to protect the public have been implemented worldwide. It has led to Universal bringing films like The Invisible Man and The Hunt onto VOD platforms and a raft of other films like No Time to Die and A Quiet Place II shifting their release dates.

Very few cinemas remain open and the only wide release still on the schedule for this week in the UK StudioCanal's Radioactive, although we expect to hear more about plans for the film within the next day or two at the most.