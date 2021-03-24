Black Widow and Cruella heading to Disney+ Premiere Access alongside cinemas this Summer
Disney have announced that their live action 101 Dalmatians spin-off, Cruella, and the next Marvel outing, Black Widow are set to release simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ Premiere Access later this year.
Cruella is now scheduled for release on 28th May with Black Widow following on 9th July. Disney also will be releasing Pixar's Luca on 18th June exclusively via Premiere Access.
“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.
In addition a number of other dates have been shifted for the theatrical releases of some of Disney's other films. None of these have been announced for release on the paid streaming platform but that can obviously change as the pandemic plays out over the coming months.
- Free Guy on August 13, 2021
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, 2021
- The King’s Man on December 22, 2021
- Deep Water on January 14, 2022
- Death on the Nile on February 11, 2022
Black Widow (2020)
Dir: Cate Shortland | Cast: David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson | Writers: Don Heck (comic book & character), Don Rico (comic book & character), Jac Schaeffer (screenplay), Ned Benson (screenplay), Stan Lee (characters), Stan Lee (comic book & character)
Cruella (2021)
Dir: Craig Gillespie | Cast: Emily Beecham, Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser | Writers: Aline Brosh McKenna, Dana Fox (Writer), Jez Butterworth, Kelly Marcel (screenplay by), Steve Zissis (screenplay), Tony McNamara (screenplay)
Free Guy (2020)
Dir: Shawn Levy | Cast: Channing Tatum, Jodie Comer, Ryan Reynolds, Taika Waititi | Writer: Matt Lieberman
The King's Man (2020)
Dir: Matthew Vaughn | Cast: Aaron Taylor Johnson, Charles Dance, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode | Writers: Dave Gibbons (characters), Jane Goldman (screenplay), Karl Gajdusek, Mark Millar (characters), Matthew Vaughn (characters), Matthew Vaughn (screenplay)
Death on the Nile (2020)
Dir: Kenneth Branagh | Cast: Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Rose Leslie | Writers: Agatha Christie (based upon the novel by), Michael Green (screenplay by)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
Dir: Destin Daniel Cretton | Cast: Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Ronny Chieng, Simu Liu | Writers: Dave Callaham, Jim Starlin (characters), Steve Englehart (characters)
Deep Water (2021)
Dir: Adrian Lyne | Cast: Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck, Rachel Blanchard, Tracy Letts | Writers: Patricia Highsmith (novel), Sam Levinson (screenplay), Zach Helm (screenplay)
Luca (2021)
Dir: Enrico Casarosa | Cast: John Ratzenberger | Writers: Jesse Andrews (screenplay by), Mike Jones (screenplay by)