Black Widow and Cruella heading to Disney+ Premiere Access alongside cinemas this Summer

Disney have announced that their live action 101 Dalmatians spin-off, Cruella, and the next Marvel outing, Black Widow are set to release simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ Premiere Access later this year.

Cruella is now scheduled for release on 28th May with Black Widow following on 9th July. Disney also will be releasing Pixar's Luca on 18th June exclusively via Premiere Access.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

In addition a number of other dates have been shifted for the theatrical releases of some of Disney's other films. None of these have been announced for release on the paid streaming platform but that can obviously change as the pandemic plays out over the coming months.