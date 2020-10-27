Black Narcissus trailer: Gemma Arterton leads the cast of FX's remake of the Powell and Pressburger classic

Only the other week we saw a remake of Rebecca (although it was based on the original source material rather than Hitchcock's film) arrive on Netflix and now we get a closer look at FX's remake of Powell and Pressburger's outstanding 1947 classic, Black Narcissus. The English and Hungarian directors are responsible for making some of the finest films ever made in the UK, their storytelling ability and visual prowess breaking new ground at the time. There's nothing wrong with attempting a remake (this is a 3-part mini series) but the trailer makes it look incredibly generic and drained completely of the original's vitality. See for yourself with the Black Narcissus trailer above.

Black Narcissus is a three-part limited series based on the best-selling novel by Rumer Godden. Mopu, Himalayas, 1934. A remote clifftop palace once known as the ‘House of Women’ holds many dark secrets. When the young nuns of St. Faith attempt to establish a mission there, its haunting mysteries awaken forbidden desires that seem destined to repeat a terrible tragedy. During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth. As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.

Charlotte Bruus Christensen directs a cast led by Gemma Arterton, with support from Alessandro Nivola, Aisling Franciosi, Jim Broadbent, Rosie Cavaliero, Karen Bryson, Patsy Ferran, Nila Aalia, Kulvinder Ghir, Chaneil Kular, Dipika Kunwar, Gina McKee, Soumil Malla and Gianni Gonsalves. This was also one of Diana Riggs' last performances before her death last month.

Black Narcissus will debut on FX November 23, with the remaining two episodes showing on Hulu the following day.