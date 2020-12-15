Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry trailer: A new Apple TV+ documentary following the pop star on tour and at home

Billie Eilish is still only 19 years old, but after her debut album blew up in 2019 she is now seen as one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry follows her on tour and at home to see how she's handling the fame and pressure that comes with it. For fans this will offer a treasure trove of information they'll be wanting to eat up, while for others who don't know much about her or only listen to her music casually this could show a different side. Watch the trailer for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry above.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

Directed by R.J. Cutler, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry arrives in cinemas and on Apple TV+ February 26, 2021.