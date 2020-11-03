BFI to release La Haine limited edition 2-disc Blu-ray set

Turning the camera away from iconic Paris to the concrete banlieue, Mathieu Kassovitz’s second feature as a director changed the cultural landscape of French cinema when it landed at the Cannes Film Festival in 1995, winning the Best Director prize. After its 25th anniversary re-release in 4K by BFI Distribution in September, it now comes to BFI Blu-ray in a Limited Edition 2-disc set.

With over 5 hours of new and archival extras including a new interview with Mathieu Kassovitz and an 80-page book, the limited edition set will be available to buy from November 23.

The film takes place over 24 hours following the police shooting of a young man from a deprived housing estate, and shows the world through the eyes of three friends – one North African, one Jewish and one black – who are frustrated with politicians, the media and police brutality. Black and white visuals, a thumping hip-hop soundtrack and graffiti-daubed streets underscore the urgency and rebellion at the heart of this game-changing classic.

Special features

New 4K restoration supervised by director of photography Pierre Aïm

Audio commentary by Mathieu Kassovitz (2004)

Redefining Rebellion (2020, 5 mins): film critic and programmer Kaleem Aftab explores the spirit of revolution in La Haine

Screen Epiphany: Riz Ahmed introduces La Haine (2020, 14 mins): the award‑winning actor talks about his connection to the film

Interview with Mathieu Kassovitz (2020, 35 mins): a new interview with the actor, writer and director

Three short films by Mathieu Kassovitz: Fierrot le pou (1990, 7 mins): a young man shoots hoops (or tries) in a gym, in an effort to impress a young woman; Cauchemar blanc (1991, 10 mins): a group of white men carry out a racist attack in the banlieue; Assassins (1992, 12 mins): Kassovitz’s short film that he later developed into the feature Assassin(s) in 1997

10 Years of La Haine (2005, 84 mins): feature-length documentary marking the 10th anniversary of Mathieu Kassovitz’s award-winning film

Casting and rehearsals (1995, 19 mins)

Anatomy of a Scene (1995, 7 mins): a look at the shooting of a particularly challenging scene

Behind the scenes (1995, 6 mins): Kassovitz, his cast and crew prepare to embark on making La Haine

Colour deleted and extended scenes (1995, 17 mins): including afterwords by Mathieu Kassovitz on selected scenes

Original trailers

25th anniversary trailer

80-page book featuring new writing by Ginette Vincendeau and Kaleem Aftab, an interview with Mathieu Kassovitz, archival essays and reviews, and more