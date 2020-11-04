BFI release Blu-ray and DVD schedule for Jan-March 2021

The BFI have released their Blu-ray and DVD schedule for January – March 2021. Highlights include four Marlene Dietrich delights, a LGBTIQ+ landmark and a cult indie classic.

18 January

Blu-ray: Four classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood – all starring the iconic Marlene Dietrich – arrive on a four-disc Blu-ray box set. Marlene Dietrich at Universal 1940-42 showcases Dietrich’s alluring and enduring persona. Featuring supporting performances from the likes of John Wayne and Broderick Crawford, the set includes Seven Sinners (Tay Garnett, 1940), Flame of New Orleans (René Clair, 1941), The Spoilers (Ray Enright, 1942) and Pittsburgh (Lewis Seiler, 1942) – all on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK.

Blu-ray: Blue Sky (1994), the final film by director Tony Richardson (released posthumously), receives its UK Blu-ray debut. Starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jessica Lange – in an Academy Award-winning performance – this thrilling whistle blower drama is an exhilarating finale to one of cinema’s most distinguished and celebrated careers.

22 February

Blu-ray:Emmy award-winning actor Riz Ahmed stars in Mogul Mowgli which he co-wrote with director Bassam Tariq, and co-produced. He plays Zed, a British Pakistani rapper who, on the cusp of his first world tour, is struck down by an illness that threatens to derail his big break. This bold, vital and electrifying exploration of heritage and identity premiered at the BFI London Film Festival 2020 and was released to rave reviews on 30 October.

8 March

Blu-ray/DVD: Mädchen in Uniform (1931), Leontine Sagan’s landmark of LGBTIQ+ cinema is released on Blu-ray/DVD in a Dual Format Edition. Scheduled to coincide with the 2021 edition of the BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival, this pioneering milestone proved decades ahead of its time and remains a potent and powerful depiction of repressed love.

Blu-ray: Gary Oldman and Lena Olin star in Peter Medak’s gripping mid-1990s cult classic Romeo is Bleeding (1993). Featuring twists, turns and thrills aplenty, this bold and absorbing neo-noir will be available on Bu-ray for the first time in the UK.

22 March

Blu-ray: Peter Bogdanovich’s indie classic Targets (1968) will receive its UK Blu-ray debut. Hailed as one of the most powerful films of the late 1960s, the film launched the career of its director and is presented here in a brand new High Definition remaster.