BFI Flare cancelled in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak

BFI Flare has been cancelled due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. The LGBTIQ+ festival was set to run from 18th-29th March. The full statement released by BFI is below and more information on the cancellation can be found on their website.

Cancellation of BFI Flare 2020

It's with heavy hearts that we announce that, because of the scale and complexity of running a large international film festival with filmmakers due to travel from across the world, the BFI has taken the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 edition of BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival as the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly evolves.

BFI Flare is a very special and long standing festival with a loyal and dedicated following and we realise that this is a very disappointing situation for audiences, our staff and Festival teams and all of the incredibly talented and passionate filmmakers involved.

We know this decision affects individuals in different ways and we respectfully ask people to please bear with us over the next days as we work through the impacts of cancellation and also look at ways of sharing some elements of BFI Flare digitally.

We would be grateful if you could not contact us individually, we will be in touch with everyone affected as soon possible with further information.

This announcement is regarding BFI Flare programmes and events only. BFI Southbank remains open and operational, unless advice from the Government and Public Health England changes.

