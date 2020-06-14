BFI announces Blu-ray/DVD releases for Summer 2020

The British Film Institute has released its Blu-ray/DVD release schedule for July–September 2020. Highlights include a Woodfall Films wonder, a Peter Sellers caper and a Frank Capra classic.

20 July:

DVD/Blu-ray: The Guinea Pig (1948) directed by Roy Boulting. Starring Richard Attenborough, Sheila Sim, Bernard Miles, Joan Hickson.

The Boulting Brothers’ landmark British class-conflict melodrama drama gets its first ever Blu-ray release in a new 2K remaster. A working class boy is given a scholarship to an exclusive public school where he must deal with the snobbery of both his new classmates and some of his teachers.

DVD/Blu-ray: The Good Die Young (1954) directed by Lewis Gilbert. Starring Stanley Baker, Joan Collins, Gloria Grahame and Laurence Harvey

In this newly-remastered taut tough British thriller, amoral aristocrat Miles Ravencourt plots a daring robbery to settle his gambling debts, played out on the shadowy streets of Post-War London.

Blu-ray: Maborosi (1995) directed by Hirokazu Koreeda.

Previously available in the BFI Blu-ray box set Of Flesh and Blood: The Cinema of Hirokazu Koreeda, Maborosi gets a stand-alone release as part of JAPAN2020, the BFI’s major celebration of Japanese cinema. Koreeda’s beautifully-filmed fiction-feature debut is an exquisite meditation on uncertainty and coming to terms with the past, which garnered awards at the Venice Film Festival and brought him to international attention.

17 August:

Blu-ray: After Life (1998) directed by Hirokazu Koreeda.

Also previously available in the BFI Blu-ray box set Of Flesh and Blood: The Cinema of Hirokazu Koreeda, the director’s lyrical fantasy After Life gets a stand-alone release as part of JAPAN2020.

Blu-ray: Equus (1977) directed by Sidney Lumet. Starring Richard Burton, Peter Firth, Jenny Agutter.

Adapted by Peter Shaffer from his own landmark Tony-winning play, this gripping Oscar-nominated psychological thriller, comes to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK.

21 September

Blu-ray: After the Fox (1966) directed by Vittorio De Sica. Starring Peter Sellers, Victor Mature, Britt Ekland

This madcap comedy caper, starring Peter Sellers as a conman disguised as a neo-realist film director, is both a zany heist farce and a riotous filmmaking satire and comes to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK.

Blu-ray/DVD: Mademoiselle (1966) directed by Tony Richardson. Starring Jeanne Moreau, Ettore Manni, Keith Skinner.

Featuring a powerful central performance from Jeanne Moreau as a violently sociopathic school teacher, this mesmerising mid-1960s thriller, a Woodfall Films production, arrives on Blu-ray for the first time.

Blu-ray: Pocketful of Miracles (1961) directed by Frank Capra. Starring Bette Davis, Glenn Ford, Hope Lange, Peter Falk

This charming urban fairy tale is a classic Hollywood comedy from one of America’s most celebrated talents and was Frank Capra’s final film.

The previously-announced experimental and political science fiction drama Friendship’s Death by renowned film theorist Peter Wollen has moved back to later in 2020.

Look out for further coverage of these releases from The Digital Fix.