BFI announces Blu-ray/DVD releases for October 2020

The British Film Institute has announced its Blu-ray and DVD releases for October 2020, including a box set of BBC Plays for Today and two horror titles in time for Halloween.

October 12

Blu-ray: PLAY FOR TODAY VOLUME 1

Fifty years on from its first transmission, the BBC’s Play for Today series remains one of British television’s most influential and celebrated achievements. Between 1970 and 1984, plays which combined some of the era’s finest writing, acting and directing talents were broadcast direct to living rooms, regularly challenging viewers and pushing the boundaries of TV drama.

This four-disc set of iconic BBC dramas contains seven plays from 1970 to 1977 on Blu-ray for the first time, five of which have been restored from the original negatives held in the BBC archive. The plays are:

The Lie (Written by Ingmar Bergman, directed by Alan Bridges, 1970)

Shakespeare or Bust (Written by Peter Terson, directed by Brian Parker, 1973)

Back of Beyond (Written by Julia Jones, directed by Desmond Davis, 1974)

Passage to England (Written by Leon Griffiths, directed by John Mackenzie, 1975)

Our Flesh and Blood (Written by Mike Stott, directed by Pedr James, 1977)

A Photograph (Written by John Bowen, directed by John Glenister, 1977)

Your Man from Six Counties (Written by Colin Welland, directed by Barry Davis, 1976)

Actors include Frank Finlay, Gemma Jones, Rachel Roberts, Bernard Hill, Richard Briers and Alison Steadman.

October 19

Blu-ray/DVD: DEMENTIA

A woman’s nightmare of murder, maiming and mistrust proves to be more than a mere dream, in John Parker’s influential horror from 1955.

Stripped of dialogue - using only sound effects and an unnerving score - Parker combines horror, film noir and expressionist methods to depict a mind descending into madness. Shocking audiences upon its original release, the film was initially banned by the New York State Film Board, who deemed it "inhuman, indecent, and the quintessence of gruesomeness". It was also banned in the UK for thirteen years.

Featuring music by George Antheil (Ballet Mécanique) and foreshadowing the techniques of future psychological horrors, Dementia is now available on Blu-ray for the very first time. The release includes its alternative cut, Daughter of Horror.

Blu-ray: LYNN + LUCY

Lynn and Lucy are life-long best friends, with a relationship as intense as any romance. Neither has ventured far from where they grew up. Lynn, who married her first boyfriend and whose daughter is fast growing up, is delighted when the charismatic, volatile Lucy has her first baby, a boy. Lucy, however, does not react to motherhood as Lynn expects. Soon, they find their friendship tested in the most extreme circumstances.

Fyzal Boulifa's acclaimed first feature is something very fresh in contemporary British and indie cinema. A powerful, provocative and unsettling drama, with strong lead performances from Roxanne Scrimshaw (a complete newcomer who was street cast) and Nichola Burley, it was critically acclaimed on its digital release.

Blu-ray (Limited Edition): TALES FROM THE HOOD I & II

Horror meets the hood in Rusty Cundieff’s politically-charged horror-comedy anthology series.

Stories of abuse, corruption and racism towards the African-American community are given the horror film treatment, as an eccentric funeral director attempts to deter a gang of drug dealers from a life of crime.

Executive-produced by Spike Lee, this cult horror favourite is presented alongside its 2018 sequel, which reunites the original creative team for more tales of terror.

