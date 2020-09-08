BFI announce line-up for 2020 London Film Festival

As is the case for most film festivals this year, the London Film Festival will differ from the norm due to the impact of COVID-19. This means it will be a much smaller affair, with 13 'prestige' titles available to watch at venues across the UK, complemented by 58 virtual premieres online.

On the flipside it will give many more people the opportunity to be part of the festival who would normally be unable to travel into London to see the films.

Films will be available in a variety of different categories: Create, Journey, Family, Dare, Laugh, Treasures, Cult, Debate, Event, Episodic, Expanded and Experimenta.

"I feel like we have accelerated so many of our longer term plans in just a few months, especially our desire to offer audiences across the UK greater access to the LFF,’ said festival director Tricia Tuttle. "We all want to be back in cinemas, seeing films on the big screen, together, immersed. But we also want to keep seeing new cinematic storytelling from all parts of the world, hearing different voices and perspectives; this version of LFF delivers on both of those aims."

As previously announced, Steve McQueen's Mangrove will be opening this year's festival (ahead of its BBC premiere) on October 7, while Francis Lee's Ammonite closes things out on October 18.

Other notable films available this year will be Phyllida Lloyd’s Herself and Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round. Riz Ahmed's highly anticipated rap drama Mogul Mowgli also plays, along with Christian Petzold’s Undine, Josephine Decker’s Shirley, Tsai Ming-Liang's Days and Aleem Khan’s After Love.

Spike Lee's David Byrne's American Utopia will feature, as will Hirokazu Kore-eda latest, A Day Off of Kasumi Arimura. Lav Diaz's Genus Pan, Miranda July's Kajillionaire and Chloé Zhao's Nomadland can also be seen. Brandon Cronenberg's Possessor is part of the festival, alongside new projects such as British documentary maker Ken Fero's, Ultraviolent, Garrett Bradley's Time, Gianfranco Rosi's Notturno and Natalie Erika James' Relic.

Audiences will be able to participate in voting for a number of awards, including Best Fiction Film and Best Documentary.

All films are geo-blocked to the UK while all the Festival talks and LFF Expanded are available to experience for free from anywhere in the world.

The 64th London Film Festival takes places between October 7-18, with tickets available to book from September 21 (BFI members can secure early bird tickets from September 16).