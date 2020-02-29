Berlin Film Festival 2020: See the full list of winners

After the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma continued to embarrass itself at last night's César Awards in France, tonight the Berlin Film Festival was handing out the big prizes for these year's entries. Below are the full list of winners for Berlinale 2020.

Golden Bear: There Is No Evil - Mohammad Rasoulof

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: Never Rarely Sometimes Always - Eliza Hittman

Silver Bear for Best Director: Hong Sang-soo - The Woman Who Ran

Silver Bear for Best Actress: Paula Beer - Undine

Silver Bear for Best Actor: Elio Germano - Hidden Away

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Favolacce - Fabio D’Innocenzo and Damiano D’Innocenzo

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: Jürgen Jürges for cinematography on DAU. Natasha

Silver Bear Special Prize: Delete History - Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern

Best Film in the Encounters Competition: The Works and Days - C.W. Winter and Anders Edström

Special Jury Award in the Encounters Competition: The Trouble With Being Born - Sandra Wollner

Best Director in the Encounters Competition: Cristi Puiu - Malmkrog

Special Mention by the Encounters Jury: Isabella - Matías Piñeiro

Berlinale Documentary Award: Irradiés - Rithy Panh

Special Mention by the Jury for the Berlinale Documentary Award: Notes From the Underworld - Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel

Special Mention by the GWFF Best First Feature Award Jury: Nackte Tiere - Melanie Waelde

GWFF Best First Feature Award: Los conductos - Camilo Restrepo

Golden Bear for Best Short Film: T - Keisha Rae Witherspoon

Audi Short Film Award: Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau

Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film): Filipiñana - Rafael Manuel

Special Mention of the International Jury Generation Kplus: The Kites - Seyed Payam Hosseini

Special Prize of the International Jury in Generation Kplus for the Best Short Film: El nombre del hijo - Martina Matzkin

Grand Prix of the International Jury in Generation Kplus for the Best Film: Los Lobos - Samuel Kishi Leopo

Special Mentions of the International Jury Generation Kplus: Mignonnes - Maïmouna Doucouré; Mamá, mamá, mamá - Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière

Panorama Audience Award for Best Documentary: Welcome to Chechnya

Panorama Audience Award for Best Feature Film: Otac - Srdan Golubović

Compass-Perspektive-Award: Walchensee Forever- Janna Ji Wonders

