Berlin Film Festival 2020: See the full list of winners
After the Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma continued to embarrass itself at last night's César Awards in France, tonight the Berlin Film Festival was handing out the big prizes for these year's entries. Below are the full list of winners for Berlinale 2020.
Golden Bear: There Is No Evil - Mohammad Rasoulof
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: Never Rarely Sometimes Always - Eliza Hittman
Silver Bear for Best Director: Hong Sang-soo - The Woman Who Ran
Silver Bear for Best Actress: Paula Beer - Undine
Silver Bear for Best Actor: Elio Germano - Hidden Away
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay: Favolacce - Fabio D’Innocenzo and Damiano D’Innocenzo
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution: Jürgen Jürges for cinematography on DAU. Natasha
Silver Bear Special Prize: Delete History - Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern
Best Film in the Encounters Competition: The Works and Days - C.W. Winter and Anders Edström
Special Jury Award in the Encounters Competition: The Trouble With Being Born - Sandra Wollner
Best Director in the Encounters Competition: Cristi Puiu - Malmkrog
Special Mention by the Encounters Jury: Isabella - Matías Piñeiro
Berlinale Documentary Award: Irradiés - Rithy Panh
Special Mention by the Jury for the Berlinale Documentary Award: Notes From the Underworld - Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel
Special Mention by the GWFF Best First Feature Award Jury: Nackte Tiere - Melanie Waelde
GWFF Best First Feature Award: Los conductos - Camilo Restrepo
Golden Bear for Best Short Film: T - Keisha Rae Witherspoon
Audi Short Film Award: Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau
Silver Bear Jury Prize (Short Film): Filipiñana - Rafael Manuel
Special Mention of the International Jury Generation Kplus: The Kites - Seyed Payam Hosseini
Special Prize of the International Jury in Generation Kplus for the Best Short Film: El nombre del hijo - Martina Matzkin
Grand Prix of the International Jury in Generation Kplus for the Best Film: Los Lobos - Samuel Kishi Leopo
Special Mentions of the International Jury Generation Kplus: Mignonnes - Maïmouna Doucouré; Mamá, mamá, mamá - Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière
Panorama Audience Award for Best Documentary: Welcome to Chechnya
Panorama Audience Award for Best Feature Film: Otac - Srdan Golubović
Compass-Perspektive-Award: Walchensee Forever- Janna Ji Wonders