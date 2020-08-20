Ben Affleck set to return as Batman after all

Multiverses are definitely all the rage for the foreseeable future, with DC exploring their own version and Ben Affleck agreeing to return as the caped crusader alongside Michael Keaton in the upcoming The Flash movie.

Previously, there was much toing and froing about whether or not Affleck would return to the role, with the actor himself saying last year he would not be playing Batman after his final appearance in the Justice League film in 2017.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will star Ezra Miller and is currently scheduled for a summer 2022 release. The story will involve his character Barry Allen moving into different dimensions which will feature alternative versions of some of DC’s most famous superheroes.

As revealed by Variety, Muschietti said: “His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity—because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline —but he’s also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.”

Apparently Affleck only received the script in the past week and agreed to feature in the film - however, given the premise of The Flash his appearance is unlikely to be lengthy - although Muschietti suggests otherwise.

“He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before. It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

As previously revealed, Michael Keaton will also reprise his role of Batman three decades after he last donned the latex suit in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.

Over the weekend we’ll see and hear a lot more about DC’s plans for their slate of superhero films in Saturday’s FanDome, with Affleck also taking centre stage in the Zack Snyder version of Justice League. The new cut will arrive on HBO Max next year and we expect to get a first look at some point on Saturday.