Being a Human Person trailer: Enigmatic director Roy Andersson looks back on a career spanning more than 50 years

You know when you've seen a Roy Andersson film. Whether it's A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Contemplating Existence, A Swedish Love Story or any of his other uniquely dry takes on the trials and tribulations of humanity, there isn't a director quite like him. Being a Human Person is an upcoming documentary (we'll have a review next week) that follows him for three years as he puts together his last ever film, About Endlessness, looking back on his career as he takes time to reflect on his age, mortality and what life has in-store post-filmmaking. Watch the Being a Human Person trailer above.

A deeply moving documentary from Grammy-nominated director Fred Scott, Being a Human Person explores the life and work of acclaimed Swedish auteur Roy Andersson. Andersson's latest film – About Endlessness – will be his last, and will thus mark the end of a major chapter in cinema. For when Roy stops making films, they will simply never be made in this way again. As with every one of his productions, it's been a long road.Set across a three year time period, Being a Human Person tracks the ups and downs of Roy's unique, immersive – and at times arduous – method of filmmaking, and examines the true legacy of a master storyteller as he calls time on a career and comes to terms with his own, increasingly fragile mortality.

Directed by Fred Scott, Being a Human Person arrives in UK cinemas and on Curzon Home Cinemas from October 16.