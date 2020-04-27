Becoming trailer: See what’s in-store for the upcoming Michelle Obama Netflix doc

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, Becoming is a Netflix documentary that follows Michelle Obama as she embarked on a 34-city speaking tour after leaving the White House with husband Barack once his 8 years in office came to an end. The tour was to promote her book - which the documentary also takes its name from - and was a film no-one knew was coming until a couple of days ago. Watch the Becoming trailer above.

Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

Becoming will be available to watch Netflix from May 6.