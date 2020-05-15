Becky trailer: Kevin James is a neo-Nazi up against a cunning 13-year-old girl

In Becky, Kevin James - you know, the guy from Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, Pixels that sort of thing - plays a neo-Nazi. Take a moment and let that sink in. No-one saw the events of 2020 coming back in January and little did we know that James would pull this one out of the bag. Although, despite the list of lame Adam Sandler films above, there is something quite likeable about James, and, their understanding of timing is often the reason why comedic actors are so often able to turn in strong dramatic turns. There's hints of that in the trailer too. See for yourself and hit play above.

Spunky and rebellious, Becky is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick, suddenly invade the lake house.

Direted by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, the cast also stars Lulu Wilson, Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel, and Robert Maillet.

Becky will be available to watch on VOD from June 5.