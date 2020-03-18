Beat social distancing and let the Netflix Party app bring friends and family together

Now that so many of us have been separated from each other due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have to think of new ways to stay connected with friends and family during this isolation period. A new Google Chrome app called Netflix Party seems like a good first step, as it allows people to watch Netflix content together in groups, all at the same time.

The app arrived for download last week and it synchronises user's video playback while also providing a group chat. So rather than having to countdown over the phone before you hit play, everyone in the group will be able to watch the TV show or film of their choice on Netflix in sync, while also having a good chat about it.

Seeing as we can't get to the cinema at the moment this seems like an easy - and free - way to organise the next best thing. Especially with some big Universal releases arriving on VOD this Friday, and home rentals and TV shows set to be a source of escape for so many over the next couple of months.

You can find out more information about Netflix Party on their website.