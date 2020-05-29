Be Water trailer: ESPN look back on the career and legacy of Bruce Lee

ESPN have long held a reputation for producing great sports documentaries, with Michael Jordan's The Last Dance being the most recent example. Next up in their 30 for 30 series is Be Water, looking back at the widespread influence of Bruce Lee, reflecting on his career, legacy and his struggle to convince American audiences of his star power as an Asian man. It will be playing the UK a week after premiering in the States and you can watch the Be Water trailer above.

In 1971, after being rejected by Hollywood, Bruce Lee returned to his parents’ homeland, Hong Kong. Over the next two years, he’d complete four iconic films that would define his legacy, a legacy cut short when he died, stunningly, in the summer of 1973. He was 32 years old.“Be Water” is a gripping, fascinating, intimate look at not just those final, defining years of Lee’s life, but the complex, often difficult, and seismic journey that led to Lee’s ultimate emergence as a singular icon in the histories of film, martial arts, and even the connection between the eastern and western worlds.

Directed by Bao Nguyen, Be Water will be available to watch on ESPN UK at 9pm from June 13 and from June 7 at 9pm ET/PT on ESPN and ESPN2 in the US.