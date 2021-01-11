Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer: Bridesmaids team of Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo return with a new comedy

1 minute read
Posted by Colin Polonowski Published

Lionsgate have announced that Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar is heading to VOD platforms on 12th February in the US and is set for UK release 'soon'.

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star.  From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…

The cast also includes Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith and Kwame Patterson. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar is directed by Josh Greenbaum.


Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
Dir: Josh Greenbaum | Cast: Damon Wayans Jr., Jamie Dornan, Kristen Wiig, Wendi McLendon-Covey | Writers: Annie Mumolo, Kristen Wiig

Tags Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021), Comedy, Damon Wayans Jr., English, Jamie Dornan, Josh Greenbaum, Kristen Wiig, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Category news

Latest Articles