Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer: Bridesmaids team of Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo return with a new comedy

Lionsgate have announced that Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar is heading to VOD platforms on 12th February in the US and is set for UK release 'soon'.

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…

The cast also includes Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith and Kwame Patterson. Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar is directed by Josh Greenbaum.