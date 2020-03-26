Bad Education trailer: Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney are up to their necks in corruption

Cory Finley’s Thoroughbreds revealed him to be a writer-director to watch and reviews of Bad Education have so far confirmed those initial beliefs, with the film’s two leads, Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, picking up a lot of praise for their performances in particular. The story itself takes its cue from a real-life public school embezzlement scandal that happened across Long Island in the early ‘00s. HBO have scooped this one up and it will arrive a few weeks before HBO Max goes live. Sky Atlantic will be showing it over here, although how long we'll have to wait remains to be seen. Watch the teaser trailer for Bad Education above.

Long Island school superintendent Frank Tassone and his assistant superintendent for business, Pam Gluckin, are credited with bringing Roslyn School District unprecedented prestige. Frank, always immaculately groomed and tailored, is a master of positive messaging, whether before an audience of community leaders or in an office with a concerned student or parent. In short, it seems Frank can do no wrong. That is, until a plucky student reporter decides to dig deep into some expense reports and begins to uncover an embezzlement scheme of epic proportions, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up — by any means necessary.

Finley directs a cast led by Jackman and Janney, with Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff and Annaleigh Ashford all in support.

Bad Education will be shown on HBO on April 25, with a Sky Atlantic date still be announced.