Bad Boys for Life moves to an earlier digital release date

With every passing day comes more news about changing VOD releases. Sony's Bad Boys for Life has joined the list after the studio announced it will be arriving on VOD from March 31. The purchase price will be $19.99.

The film was originally released in UK cinemas on January 17 and exceeded expectations, pulling in over $400m at the worldwide box office on an estimated $90m production budget. There had been rumours of a fourth film being lined up with writer Chris Bremner returning to pen the script. Given the current situation with COVID-19 there is now news available on the project at the moment.

Bad Boys for Life had originally been scheduled for an April 14 digital release date. Rollouts for 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD are still being lined up for April 21.

