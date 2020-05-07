Babyteeth trailer: Eliza Scanlen leads a coming-of-age comedy-drama with a difference

Babyteeth is a film that has quietly gone about its business since debuting at the Venice Film Festival, picking up rave reviews from nearly all quarters. In our review at LFF last year, Hel-Harding Jones said the film "is a glorious joy from beginning to end; heart-aching and hilarious with an immensely talented cast who genuinely make this a special experience." This Australian coming-of-age comedy-drama features a strong cast in Eliza Scanlen, Ben Mendelsohn and Essie Davis and marks the directorial debut of Shannon Murphy. Watch the trailer for Babyteeth above.

What to do when your seriously ill teenage daughter falls madly in love with a young drug dealer? This is the dilemma that Henry and Anna face when their beloved Milla meets the dodgy-but-charming Toby. On paper, this is a premise for a sickly-sweet YA drama, but in director Shannon Murphy’s hands this debut gorgeously walks a fine line between provocative adult drama and sweet teen romance. The nature of Milla’s illness is not discussed, it’s the unnatural state of being young and diseased that’s the central point that challenges and ultimately unites the family.

While Murphy directs, playwright Rita Kalnejais has been drafted in to adapt her own play, with Toby Wallace starring as Moses in support of Scanlen, Mendelsohn and Davis.

Babyteeth will be getting a VOD release in the US on June 19 and we expect a UK release to follow shortly after.