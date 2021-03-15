Avatar becomes the highest grossing film of all time. Again.

We can see this being something of a merry-go-round - James Cameron's Avatar has reclaimed the top-spot as the highest grossing movie of all time thanks to a re-release in China that saw its total take passing $2.8bn.

The science fiction film has previously held the position as the top-grossing film of all time, but had been knocked off the top-spot by the Marvel opus, Avengers: Endgame. Both films are now owned by Disney following their takeover of Fox.

"We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim (James Cameron) and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theatres during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support," said Avatar producer Jon Landau.

With Avatar set to see its own universe expand with the release of the first in a series of sequels this December we expect the brand itself to continue to do the business in the coming years. The film last lost the top spot in 2019 following the release of the climactic 'Infinity Saga' movie.

Disney currently hold all five of the top grossing films, with Universal's Jurassic World being the first non-Disney movie to sit at the top of the chart at number 6. The only other non-Disney film in the top Top 10 is Furious 7.

The top 10 currently stands at: