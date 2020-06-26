Ava trailer: Jessica Chastain is an assassin on the run from boss Colin Farrell

Originally known as Eve, but now called Ava, this Jessica Chastain-produced action thriller has taken a while to surface after the original director, Matthew Newton was dropped after previous stories about domestic violence resurfaced. Given the current environment, this looks like the type of title that could easily jump over onto VOD, especially given its troubled path and that it has Vertical Entertainment (who handled Capone recently) who tend to specialise in this type of thing. Watch the trailer for Ava above to get a better idea of what it's all about.

Ava is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, travelling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.

Tate Taylor directs, with Chastain in the lead and support from Geena Davis, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Common, Jess Weixler, Diana Silvers and Ioan Gruffudd.

Ava has a release date of August 27 (IMDb) although we're not sure if this will change.