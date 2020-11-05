Audrey trailer: A new documentary about the iconic Audrey Hepburn

Our fascination with the career, personal life and style of Audrey Hepburn has provided enough content to last a life time already, but as the simply titled documentary Audrey shows, there's still plenty more to be mined. It includes interviews with her son Sean Hepburn Ferrer, Givenchy’s former Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller and Tiffany’s Design Director emeritus John Loring, who recall their relatiosnships with the actress. The film is directed by Helena Coan and also features dance sequences inspired by Audrey’s love of ballet, created by award-winning British choreographer Wayne McGregor. Watch the trailer for Audrey above.

Audrey Hepburn won her first Academy Award at the age of 24 and went on to become one of the world’s greatest cultural icons: a once-in-a-generation beauty, and legendary star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, whose style and pioneering collaboration with Hubert de Givenchy continues to inspire. But who was the real Audrey Hepburn? Malnourished as a child, abandoned by her father and growing up under Nazi occupation in Holland, Hepburn faced a life-long battle with the traumas of her past, which thwarted her dreams of becoming a ballet dancer, and cast a shadow over her personal life. Yet she found inner peace using her superstardom for good as a global ambassador for UNICEF and bringing her life full circle; first a victim of war, then a source of relief to millions.

Audrey is released on DVD and digital download on November 30.