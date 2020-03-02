New Artemis Fowl trailer: Kenneth Branagh adapts the hugely successful YA fantasy novel

Adapted from the first of Eoin Colfer’s series of 8 successful YA fantasy books, Disney will be hoping Artemis Fowl is another huge franchise in the making, and a film version had been teased for years before it was confirmed at the tail end of 2017. A teaser originally arrived way back in November 2018, but due to the Disney purchase of 20th Century Studios last year, the release date was pushed back by almost 12 months. There's a new Artemis Fowl trailer available now to watch above.



The is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Kenneth Branagh directs, with the cast featuring Ferdia Shaw, Colin Farrell, Lara McDonnell, Hong Chau, Nonso Anozie, Josh Gad, Judi Dench and Miranda Raison.opens in UK and US cinemas on May 29.