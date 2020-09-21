Another Round trailer: Mads Mikkelsen enjoys a better life by getting drunk every day

Tobias Lindholm's Another Round (Druk) premiered at TIFF only last week and is already gearing up to arrive in UK cinemas this November. It sees writer-director Thomas Vinterberg return to work with Mads Mikkelsen for the first time since 2012's Oscar-nominated The Hunt. Reviews have been very good so far and with the film playing at the London Film Festival next month UK audiences will also be able get a first look sooner rather than later. Watch the trailer for Another Round above.

There is an obscure philosophical theory that humans should have been born with a small amount of alcohol in our blood; that modest inebriation opens our minds to the world around us, diminishing problems and increasing creativity. Intrigued, Martin and three of his friends, all weary high school teachers, embark on a risky experiment to maintain a constant level of intoxication throughout the workday. Initial results are positive, but as the units are knocked back and stakes are raised, it becomes increasingly clear that some bold acts carry severe consequences.

Thomas Vinterberg directs and co-writes with Tobias Lindholm (The Hunt) , with the support cast featuring Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe.

Another Round is currently set to arrive in UK cinemas from November 20.