An American Pickle trailer: Seth Rogen is over 100-years-old and facing up to a brand new world

Seth Rogen's latest film, An American Pickle, ignores cryopreservation and returns to basics using a far simpler technique. Rogen stars as a worker who arrives in the US who falls into a vat of pickle juice where he is preserved for a century - before he wakes up and faces a completely different world. It's a pretty silly idea but one that could riff on the way people were once encouraged to migrate and build-up America, but 100 years later are now made to feel less welcome than ever - although there isn't any sense of that in the footage shown. Watch the trailer for An American Pickle above.

An American Pickle stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling labourer who immigrates to America in 1919 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn't aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Seth Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can't even begin to understand.

Brandon Trost directs, with Sarah Snook, Jorma Taccone, Maya Erskine and Kalen Allen in the support cast.

An American Pickle plays nationwide in UK cinemas from August 7 and will arrive on HBO Max in the US on August 6.