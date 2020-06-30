Amulet trailer: The British Sundance horror hit arrives later this month

With Saint Maud picking up lots of praise (and it has now been rescheduled for an October 23 release) and Amulet on the horizon, it's a pretty good moment for horror from these shores Romola Garai's film picked up very positive reviews at Sundance earlier in the year and is now hoping for some theatrical business after being originally slated for a late-July digital-only release. Watch the trailer for Amulet above to see what's in-store.

Following an accident that leaves him homeless in London, former soldier Tomaz is brought to the rotting home of Magda, a lonely woman in desperate need of help as she looks after her dying mother. Though at first resistant, Magda eventually welcomes him into their lives and allows him to help her care for them. But as he worms his way into their routine and begins to fall for Magda, Tomaz starts to notice strange, unexplainable, and ugly phenomena. Something seems very wrong with the mysterious old woman who never leaves the top floor and Magda may in fact be enslaved to do her otherworldly bidding.

Garai writes and directs her debut feature, with Carla Juri, Alec Secareanu, Imelda Staunton, and Angeliki Papoulia all in the cast.

Amulet will be available in US theatres and on demand from July 24.