Ammonite trailer: Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan star in Francis Lee’s gay romance drama

If you saw Francis Lee’s debut, God's Own Country, you should be pretty excited to see what Ammonite has in store. It's a mark of its success that he is now able to cast Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in the lead role of his new film, with the themes feeling similar to those seen in his 2017 release; a gay love story set in a harsh working class environment about two people from completely different worlds finding solace in each other. It's pretty routine for Ronan to be in the mix during award season, and Winslet's performance CV is pretty impeccable, so given the release date we should expect this to be a prominent title over the next 6 months or so. Watch the Ammonite trailer above to get a first look.

In 1800s England, acclaimed but unrecognized fossil hunter Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) works alone on the rugged Southern coastline. With the days of her famed discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her ailing mother. When a wealthy visitor entrusts Mary with the care of his wife Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), she cannot afford to turn his offer down. Proud and relentlessly passionate about her work, Mary initially clashes with her unwelcome guest, but despite the distance between their social class and personalities, an intense bond begins to develop, compelling the two women to determine the true nature of their relationship.

Lee also penned the script, with Fiona Shaw, Gemma Jones, Claire Rushbrook, Alec Secareanu and James McArdle all in support of Winslet and Ronan.

Ammonite is released in US cinemas on November 13, with a UK date yet to be announced.