American Skin trailer: Nate Parker seeks revenge on a racist police force for the murder of his son

Reviews for American Skin have been savagely unkind, its current rating on Rotten Tomatoes facing an uphill battle to approach anything near being respectable. It played at Venice in 2019, so it has taken some time to get distribution in order, even with Spike Lee executive producing. Many have said it doesn't handle a story about police brutality and their racist, oppressive tactics with much subtlety and the set-up for the trailer seems pretty explosive, with a father - who is also an ex-marine veteran - taking an entire police station hostage to seek revenge. Watch the trailer for American Skin above.

After witnessing his son murdered by a white police officer who goes uncharged, Marine veteran Lincoln ‘Linc’ Jefferson takes justice into his own hands in a series of events he hopes will finally lead to justice for his son.

Nate Park writes, directs and stars, with the support cast featuring Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi and Beau Knapp.

American Skin is due to be released in the US on January 15.