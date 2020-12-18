Amazon release new set of images for Coming 2 America ahead of teaser trailer next week

Yesterday we saw first look images for Coming 2 America and Amazon have continued to tease the highly anticipated sequel with the release of a new set of character images today. Official teaser art and a first teaser trailer will arrive online next week.

It's been over 30 years since the original hit cinemas and quickly went onto becoming a comedy classic. Coming 2 America was due for a theatrical release this year, but COVID got in the way, and Amazon stepped in to buy the film from Paramount for £92m, setting up a Prime release early next year.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is about to become king when he learns he has a son - played by comedian Jermaine Fowler - living in New York. He returns to America with best friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to honour his father's wish that he prepares his son to become the next prince in line for the throne.

James Earl Jones returns to play Akeem's father, with Shari Headley reprising her role as Akeem's American wife, Lisa McDowell. Also appearing in the film will be John Amos, KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video 5 March, 2021.