Alfre Woodard's Sundance award-winning prison drama Clemency sets UK release date

Writer-director Chinonye Chukwu’s powerful prison-based drama, Clemency, is set for a UK release after being acquired by newly-formed distribution company Bohemia Media.

The film will be released using a combination of PVOD, independent cinemas, racial justice organisations and Black and POC film platforms to share revenue produced through rentals, which will be available online from March 31. Gender equality organisation Birds' Eye View are responsible for putting together this model.

As reported by Screen Daily, the film will initially be available to rent on Bohemia Media’s own VoD platform during the digital theatrical window. Audiences will then be able to choose the cinema and organisation they would like to split the revenue between. Clemency will then be made available on VOD platforms from August 24 through Trinity Media.

Phil Hunt and Lucy Fenton, who set up Bohemia Media in January, said: "[Clemency’s] social message about the toll of the death penalty on all involved is poignant. We are delighted to be supporting the important work of The Death Penalty Project with this film; the London-based charity provides free legal representation to those facing execution and a lifeline to those whose right to life, to a fair trial, and to humane treatment is at stake,

Clemency takes a layered look at the way the death penalty affects prisoners, governors, family members and prison staff, with Alfre Woodard turning in yet another strong performance. In our review of the film at LFF 2019, we said "it’s the sort of well-helmed adult drama many are complaining stands little chance in today’s franchise environment, so wherever possible you should get out there and support it."