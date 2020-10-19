African Apocalypse trailer: A British-Nigerian poet travels back into the Heart of Darkness

The killing of George Floyd brought some important topics of discussion into mainstream discussion regarding racism, white supremacy, slavery and the legacy of colonialism, although much of it has now been sidelined with too many somehow satisfied they have done their bit to combat the issues. African Apocalypse uses one of the most infamous books on colonialism, Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, as the centrepiece for the documentary, travelling back to Niger to find out more about a colonial killer while learning more about the long-lasting effects of the French rule. It played at the London Film Festival last week to very good reviews and gets a UK release in a couple of weeks. Watch the African Apocalypse trailer above.

British-Nigerian poet, activist and the film’s co-writer Femi Nylander, travels to West Africa to uncover the secrets of a colonial killer whose spirit lives on.

Directed by Rob Lemkin, African Apocalypse is available to watch on BFI player from October 30.