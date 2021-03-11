A Quiet Place Part II UK release comes forward to June
Having been one of the early films to suffer a delay as part of the Coronavirus pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II, has seen its fair share of release date changes - this is the first time we've had the release brought forward though.
The much-anticipated film is now being given a release date of 4th June - this is ahead of the current plans for the removal of all UK lockdown restrictions; and those plans are subject to change as the effectiveness of the vaccination program and infection levels become known.
A Quiet Place II (2020)
Dir: John Krasinski | Cast: Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, emily Blunt, Noah Jupe | Writers: Bryan Woods (characters), John Krasinski, Scott Beck (characters)