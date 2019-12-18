A Quiet Place: Part II teaser trailer: Emily Blunt silently fights to keep her family alive

There’s been a never ending deluge of horror films over the past few years as production companies look to make the most of its current popularity. It’s made it harder to pick out the good from the bad and in many people’s eyes A Quiet Place was one of the standouts in 2018 (although not everyone was on the same page - ahem). Husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt team back up for the sequel, with one or two new faces in tow. Not much happens in this teaser but a full trailer will be released on January 1. Check out the teaser trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II above.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Krasinski is once again writing and directing, with the cast supporting Blunt including Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place: Part II is expected to arrive in UK and US cinemas on March 20, 2020.