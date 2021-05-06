A Quiet Place Part II gets a final trailer

It's almost here - one of the first films to be delayed by Coronavirus looks almost certain to make its theatrical debut on 3rd June and we now have one last trailer.

In A Quiet Place Part II, following the deadly events at their home the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.