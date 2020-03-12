A Quiet Place II delayed and Mulan red carpet event scrapped

Rumours that A Quiet Place II was set to be delayed until the later in the year began a couple of days ago and Paramount have now confirmed that the release of John Krasinski's sequel has been postponed due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the European premiere for Disney's Mulan has been scaled back, cancelling the red carpet event that was due to take place tonight, with a “contained inside screening event” still being held.

According to Deadline, UK exhibitors were notified of the change to A Quiet Place II's dates this morning. Paramount have not made any comment at the moment, but given the new travel restrictions introduced by Donald Trump last night, we expect all release dates of the film to be affected. It was originally scheduled to hit UK cinemas on March 19, but no mention has been made at this stage of a replacement date.

In relation to changes made to the Mulan London premiere, Disney said in a statement that: "In an abundance of caution we are downscaling this evening's premiere of Mulan and will no longer have a media line or red carpet."

Director Niki Caro's film is currently set to be released on March 27, but with the coronavirus situation changing by the day, that is looking increasingly optimistic.

