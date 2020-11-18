A new Peter Strickland short and Hong Sang-soo's Berlinale winner come to MUBI in December

Coming to MUBI next month will be a new short from acclaimed British director Peter Strickland, called Cold Meridian (December 11). The short also competed in this year's San Sebastián International Film Festival and was shot on black and white Super8 and 16mm film. Originally commissioned by the London Short Film Festival to wriggle inside the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR) YouTube phenomenon, it follows the repeated rituals of an online performer and the transfixing, hypnotising effects she has on her viewers.

Also confirmed is the latest release from South Korean filmmaker, Hong Sang-soo, The Woman Who Ran (December 20). It won the Silver Bear award for Best Director at this year's Berlinale and is described as "a new beguiling, gentle, female centred cinematic puzzle to solve." It makes up part of a wider selection of Hong films being shown, with Tale of Cinema (December 9) and Nobody's Daughter Haewon (December 10) also being made available.

Ekwa Msangi's Sundance prize-winning drama, Farewell Amor, will be available to watch from December 18. it follows the uncomfortable reunion between an Angolan man and his wife and daughter, who move from their home to join him in New York after 17 years apart.

Catalan director Albert Serra's Liberte (December 4) which was the winner of the Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize in Cannes is anther to add to your list for December. It is described as "an elegantly composed, but often explicit, chronicle of the sexual adventures of a group of 18th-century libertines."

[Undiscovered] In this immersive black and white documentary, director Valentina Pedicini explores the inner workings of an Italian sect that straddles the line between monastery and kung-fu training. Faith (December 2)



[Brief Encounters] Shot in the Portuguese countryside, this short by young director Marta Mateus follows in the footsteps of cinema giant Pedro Costa, borrowing his narrative style to tell a story of revolution. Barbs, Wastelands (December 8)



[Viewfinder] An experiment meant to celebrate cinema's collaborative nature, Un Film Dramatique (December 21) is an illuminating project in which a group of students take charge of the camera and use it to reflect on their experiences.



[Rediscovered] This new restoration of Jon Jost's most beloved film is a perfect introduction to his work for the uninitiated: a snapshot of New York in the 90s, All the Vermeers in New York is a love story that mirrors the one between art and finance. All the Vermeers in New York (December 28).

Check out more details of what's in store on the MUBI website.