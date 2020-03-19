A list of all UK film releases postponed or cancelled by the coronavirus

There's been a near non-stop stream of films that either postponed or cancelled over the past few weeks, and for anyone hoping to keep up-to-date, it's easy to become lost amongst the deluge of daily news items. We've put them all together in one place and will continue to update the list as and when.

A Quite Place II

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Original Date: March 19, 2020

New Date: TBC

Radioactive

From the 1870s to the modern era, Radioactive is a journey through Marie Curie’s enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie, the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies’ world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight.

Original Date: March 20, 2020

New Date: TBC

The Great Buster: A Celebration

Journeying from his early beginnings on the vaudeville circuit alongside his family the documentary explores the development of his trademark physical comedy and deadpan expression leading to his career-high years in the 1920s where he wrote, directed, produced and starred in his own films including the remarkable The General (1926) and Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) that immortalised him as one of the greatest actor-filmmakers in the history of cinema.

Original Date: March 20, 2020

New Date: TBC

The Painted Bird

A boy is sent to his aunt to protect him from the Nazis; when she dies unexpectedly, he’s propelled on a bleak journey across Central Europe – from one brutal encounter to the next. Shot in starkly beautiful 35mm black and white by Kolya cinematographer Vladimír Smutný, The Painted Bird’s textures recall both the crispness of The Bicycle Thief and squalor of Aleksei German’s Hard to be a God.

Original Date: March 27, 2020

New Date: TBC

Koko-Di, Koko-Da

Three years after their daughter Maja's eighth birthday was interrupted by sudden tragedy, Elin and Tobias embark on a mirthless camping trip to honour their beloved daughter. With the shadow of their shared trauma still hanging over them, the pair find themselves in an endless loop of torment, humiliation, and tangled dreams at the hands of a troupe of outlandishly distorted nursery-rhyme antagonists.

Original Date: March 27, 2020

New Date: TBC

Mulan

A young Chinese maiden disguises herself as a male warrior in order to save her father. A live-action feature film based on Disney's 'Mulan.'

Original Date: March 27, 2020

New Date: TBC

Peter Rabbit

In Peter Rabbit 2, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Original Date: March 27, 2020

New Date: August 7, 2020

No Time to Die

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Original date: April 2, 2020

New Date: November 12, 2020

Carmilla

An atmospheric, coming-of-age love story steeped in eerie mystery; a reimagining of Sheridan La Fanu's 19th century novella of the same name. 15-year-old Lara lives with her father and her strict governess, Miss Fontaine , in total isolation and is struggling to find an outlet for her curiosity and burgeoning sexuality. When a carriage crash nearby brings a young girl into the family home to recuperate, Lara is enchanted by the eponymous Carmilla.

Original Date: April 3, 2020

New Date: TBC

The New Mutants

The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

Original Date: April 3, 2020

New Date: TBC

Antlers

A small-town Oregon teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, become entwined with a young student harbouring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Original Date: April 17, 2020

New Date: TBC

County Lines

Inspired by true events, County Lines is a vivid and moving coming-of-age film about a young single mum and her 14-year old son who is groomed into involvement in county lines, the lethal nationwide drug dealing networks which exploit vulnerable children into trafficking drugs, mainly heroin and crack cocaine, from urban areas to rural or market towns or coastal locations.

Original Date: April 17, 2020

New Date: TBC

Antebellum

Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.

Original Date: April 24, 2020

New Date: TBC

The Lovebirds

On the very brink of breaking up, a couple gets unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre murder mystery. As they get closer to clearing their names and solving the case, they need to figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Original Date: April 24, 2020

New Date: TBC

Black Widow

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront her past.

Original Date: May 1, 2020

New Date: TBC

Run

They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe and her mum, Diane. Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp.

Original Date: May 8, 2020

New Date: TBC

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the centre of the killer’s morbid game.

Original Date: April 24, 2020

New Date: TBC

F9

Dominic Toretto and his crew join forces to battle the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered -- his forsaken brother.

Original Date: May 22, 2020

New Date: April, 2021