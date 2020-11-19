A Disturbance in the Force trailer: A new documentary looks at why the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special was such a disaster

The legacy of the disastrous Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978 still lives on today, with one of the writers Bruce Vilanch since admitting he was pretty heavily into coke at the time of putting pen to paper (not that it wasn't glaringly obvious). Ever since, George Lucas has done everything in his power to wipe it off the face of the planet, although even with his wealth and reach that hasn't been fully possible. For Star Wars fans eager to find out what went down behind-the-scenes, a new documentary called A Disturbance in the Force attempts to offer some insight.

Speaking to io9 earlier this week, director Jeremy Coon, who co-directs with Steve Koza, said: "Most attention on the Holiday Special just focuses on how bad it is and doesn’t go deeper. Our film is not going to be 90 minutes of dumping on it because no one wants to watch that. We’re gone really deep in the research and like an onion, there are a lot more layers as to how the Special happened than you would expect.”

George Lucas decided to capitalize on the Star Wars craze by producing a holiday special. What could possibly go wrong? ANSWER: Everything...

Now the filmmakers behind Napoleon Dynamite and Raiders! The Story Of The Greatest Fan Film Ever Made are making a documentary of the story behind the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special.

At the moment there is no fixed release date for A Disturbance in the Force, as it is still being edited, but you can go here to sign up to see it first.