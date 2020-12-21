A Boy Called Christmas teaser trailer: Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent and Kristen Wiig and more tell the origin story of Father Christmas

Could A Boy Called Christmas be the start of the CCU (Christmas Cinematic Universe)? Telling the origin stories of all the major players in Lapland such as Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus (has she ever been given a first name?), Rudolph, Alabaster Snowball and the like? Plus, not forgetting that his is an adaptation of one of Matt Haig's best-selling Xmas-based children's books (there are 5 in total). While there probably won't be a CCU, it has brought together a very strong cast of talent to tell the tale of how a boy called Nikolas went on to become Father Christmas (and become immortal by the way). Watch the teaser trailer for A Boy Called Christmas above.

The origin story of Father Christmas is re-imagined in Gil Kenan’s live action A Boy Called Christmas. An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. Taking with him a headstrong reindeer called Blitzen and a loyal pet mouse, Nikolas soon meets his destiny in this magical, comic and endearing story that proves nothing is impossible…

Gil Kenan (Monster House, Ghostbusters: Afterlife) directs a cast starring Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Michiel Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Colletti, Stephen Merchant and Henry Lawfull.

A Boy Called Christmas is due to arrive in November 2021.