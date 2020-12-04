76 Days trailer: An acclaimed documentary set in Wuhan at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

76 Days takes us into the heart of Wuhan, China, as 11 million were forced into lockdown back in January of this year. So much as happened that the start of 2020 seems a lifetime away, and this acclaimed documentary looks at the human impact. While the finger of blame has been pointed at China, the conditions that led to the formation of COVID-19 exist in countless places around the world, the need to feed human consumption of meat creating a feeding ground for potentially dangerous bacteria. This virus has impacted ordinary people everywhere, the working class and those in poverty worst of all, and this documentary looks to remind us of that. Watch the trailer for 76 Days above.

On January 23rd, 2020, China locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million, to combat the emerging COVID-19 outbreak. Set in four hospitals, ’76 DAYS’ tells indelible human stories at the centre of this pandemic—from a woman begging in vain to bid a final farewell to her father, a grandfather with dementia searching for his way home, a couple anxious to meet their newborn, to a nurse determined to return personal items to families of the deceased. These intimate stories bear witness to the death and rebirth of a city under a 76-day lockdown, and to the compassion and human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy.

Directed by Hao Wu, 76 Days debuts in the US in virtual cinemas on December 4. It's also currently scheduled for a UK release on January 21, 2021 in the UK.